Eucalyptus tree crushes man's car in Scripps Ranch

"I'm just glad no one got hurt," said owner Cameron Panlasigui. "Cars are pretty easy to replace."

SAN DIEGO — A 60-foot Eucalyptus tree came crashing down on top of a Honda Accord early Tuesday morning, destroying the vehicle.

It happened near Willow Creek Road and Old Grove Road around 4:00 a.m. It was raining at the time. Police responded and made sure no one was inside.

The car owner, Cameron Panlasigui, a UC San Diego graduate, works from home for a software company.

"I'm glad its an old car," laughed Panlasigui after seeing what was left of his car for the first time.

"I mean, that's just bizarre, I almost moved it last night actually, but oh well," he said.

He told CBS 8 he doesn't do much driving anyway. He said the 2001 Honda Accord was passed down to him from his dad.

Crews arrived early this morning and removed the tree from blocking the road.

