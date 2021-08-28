Evacuation orders for residents north of Tenaja Truck Rd due to fire

Evacuation orders in place for residents north of Tenaja Truck Rd, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado, and west of Calle Be Bietol.

MURRIETA, Calif. — On Saturday, Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters along with Cleveland National Forest and local government agencies are on scene of a wildland fire near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road.

⚠️#ChapparalFIRE UPDATE - EVAUATION ORDERS in place for residents North of Tenaja Truck Rd, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado and West of Calle Be Bietol. Residents MUST LEAVE NOW. pic.twitter.com/qSSzP9LbKX — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 28, 2021

According to the Cleveland National Forest, the fire has burned 250 acres and is 0% contained.

There is ground and air resources from Forest Service, Cal Fire, San Diego and Riverside responding.