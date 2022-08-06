Ex-nurse sentenced to 25 years to life for sexually assaulting female patients

Matthew Fluckiger pleaded guilty to sexual assaults at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

LA MESA, Calif. — Warning: Please note this article and video contains mentions of rape and sexual assault that can be disturbing.

A former nurse who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two patients at local nursing homes will spend the next 25 years to life in prison.

A state court judge sentenced Matthew Fluckiger today, June 8, for the violent assaults of female patients who were in his care.

A jury had previously found Fluckiger guilty of assaulting a third victim, Lisa Huntsman, at Parkway Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in La Mesa as she recovered from a severe leg wound and complications from shoulder surgery.

In an emotional interview, Huntsman sat down with CBS 8's Anna Laurel ahead of the June 8 sentencing and read what she planned to say to Fluckiger.

According to the criminal complaint, the District Attorney's Office charged Fluckiger with five counts of committing a "forcible lewd act" on a dependent adult by a caretaker.

Each of the counts carried a prison term of 15 years to life.

During Fluckiger's sentencing hearing, Huntsman read a statement. CBS 8 spoke to Huntsman after the hearing.

"It's something that is with me all of the time," said Huntsman. "It never leaves me. I just have to be strong every day and not get emotional but it's really hard because it is always close to my mind."

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Brisbane said the sentence makes sure that Fluckiger will never be allowed to hurt anyone else again and praised the victims for coming forward.