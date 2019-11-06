An excessive heat watch will remain in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

On Monday, record temperatures were broken with El Cajon at 104 degrees, 103 in Ramona and 98 degrees in Campo.

Mother Nature will once again turn up the heat on Tuesday with temperatures in San Diego’s deserts expected to reach 110 to 114 with lows of 80 to 84 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents are being asked to take precautions to avoid any possible heat related health risks like: heat cramps, and heat exhaustion which can lead to heat stroke.

As temperatures soar, parents are reminded to not leave their children inside hot cars. Safety organization Kids and Cars reported 52 children left in cars died last year. That was 21% more than in 2017. When getting into a hot car, roll down the back windows for ten to 20 seconds to let all the hot air out and roll them back up.

According to the organization, a child’s body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s body and can rise 19 degrees in just ten minutes.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society also reminded pet owners that a car’s inside temperature in direct sunlight can reach 153 degrees.

Home experts urged homeowners to check their air filter works so the AC system works smoothly while keeping thermostats at 75 degrees.

Those high at risk can take precautionary action to avoid the heat like drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.

San Diegans are also asked to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Stay cool and drink lots of water!