Mayor Gloria marks expansion of 'Safe Parking' program to 24 hours

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria marked the expansion of one of the city’s "Safe Parking" lots to 24 hours a day Tuesday as part of his continued efforts to address homelessness and break down barriers standing in the way of unsheltered San Diegans accessing services.
Jewish Family Service of San Diego operates three "Safe Parking" lots under contract with the City of San Diego.
The City Council approved the Mayor’s proposal to expand hours at the Mission Valley lot in June.
The expanded hours began on Sept. 6.
WATCH RELATED: County unveils new safe parking lot on Magnolia Avenue near El Cajon (Aug. 2022)