'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion

The winter months can cause people to see more rats as they seek warm and dry places.

SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets.

"Usually this starts to be a busy time, but there is more rat activity going on," said Vincent Gomez, the owner of Licensed to Kill, a local pest control company.

He's owned his company for more than two decades. He believes several factors are playing into the issue.

"Because of the economy and financial situation, there's a lot more homeless people downtown. Some of the homeless people are taking the rats old houses where they would've been," he said.

Rats are becoming harder to get rid of. Super-toxic rat poisons are now banned in California.

"There were basically two rodenticides to kill rats and mice that were being used. one was a single feed where they eat it once and then die. it was proving to have too many downstream negative effects," said Chris Conlan, the supervising vector ecologist with San Diego County Vector Control.

He said the county vector control isn't seeing anything unusual this year.

It's important to prep your home or apartment to stop them from coming in. Rodents can fit through very small openings.

"If it's bigger than a quarter, it's big enough for a rat. Bigger than a dime, it will let a mouse in. Making sure to plug those openings. Making sure you close your garage doors when it gets dark," Conlan said.

Trash, dog or cat food and kernels from palm trees attract rodents.

Request a free inspection from the vector program if you're concerned, here.

Orkin ranked America's top fifty rattiest cities. San Diego took the 18th spot.