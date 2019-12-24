CALIFORNIA, USA — California's Legislature tackled big issues in 2019, and now, residents will see those changes starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Find out more about the new laws going into effect in the new year and how you will be impacted with the information below.

Two new laws will change how the legal cannabis industry is taxed in California.

Here is what you need to know about three new gun laws that are going into effect in California in 2020.

From smoking to changes in coastal access, here are the new environmental laws for California.

New laws will affect school start times, charter schools, cell phone use in school, students with asthma medication and suicide prevention measures in California.

Street vending, overtime for agricultural workers, lactation stations, and more. Find out how your workplace may change with new 2020 laws.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said for-profit prisons do not reflect the values of California after he signed Assembly Bill 32. The ban will go into effect starting in 2020.

Non-citizens on government boards, impacts to vote by mail ballots, and potential polling places at college campuses are some of the new laws regarding elections in 2020.

The new law will disallow charitable contributions to be deducted on income taxes from college admission scandal defendants.

Laws addressing water shortage emergencies, how loss is valued, and firefighters' mental health are coming in 2020.

Two new money-related laws go into effect in California, including one that helps undocumented students apply for a loan for their graduate degree.

Senate Bill 436 would amend Sections 18951, 18958, and 18961.7 of the Welfare and Institutions Code, relating to child abuse.

The bill adds onto a current law that already protects the drivers of tow trucks, Caltrans vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Starting in 2020, probation officers can help advocate for the foster children they supervise.

They cover circus cruelty, fur items, animal testing, and salvaging roadkill.