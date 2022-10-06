Extreme Dog Show kicks off at Del Mar Fair

"They get fired up when they hear people cheer," said dog trainer Andrea Wrigler.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Fair is back! There's so much to do and see at this year's fair. Animal lovers won't want to miss the extreme dog show.

"We focus on frisbee, agility tricks, high jump, agility and dock diving," said trainer Andrea Wrigler.

"The dogs absolutely love this work, they go crazy for it," she added.

A large crowd gathered for Friday morning's show. They cheered for the dogs as they performed their extreme stunts.

"They get fired up when they hear people cheer," said Wrigler.

Many of the pups in the show have so much energy, they aren't suitable in regular pet homes.

"Most dogs you see here are rescues and adopted from shelters or rescue groups," said Wrigler. "We’re just really happy we get to provide an outlet for them that’s healthy."

The extreme dog show runs all month long at the Del Mar Fair.