'We hated the name EyeCandy' | Former Chula Vista strip club set to be demolished

From the start, city officials say the business falsely represented itself. On Monday, demolition will begin.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Many people in Chula Vista say a building formerly known as EyeCandy Showgirls has been an eyesore for years. On Monday, crews will finally demolish abandoned strip club.

EyeCandy Showgirls

"We hated that name 'EyeCandy,'" said Chula Vista City councilmember, Jill Galvez. It’s something Galvez and many people living in Chula Vista have wanted for years.

"I think it's time to get rid of it and put something that is useful there," said Tracy Faucher, Chula Vista resident.

EyeCandy began operating in early October 2012 as an all nude strip club replacing Anthony's Fish Grotto at 215 Bay Blvd.

"Children would go by it in buses!" said Galvez.

Legal challenges

From the beginning, city officials say the business falsely represented itself; stating on its business license that it would be a comedy club and restaurant.

The city says EyeCandy was in violation of its zoning code which requires adult businesses to be at least 500 feet from any existing residential zone, park, religious institution, school, or playground.

The city then sued EyeCandy in June 2013. Chula Vista said it was a public nuisance and asked a judge to order that it close and finally in 2015, it did.

Since its closure, the community has been waiting for it to come down.

"It is exciting. It will clean this area up. It needs to be cleaned up," said Faucher.

"Its been a blight in the area. The old building will be demolished piece by piece very carefully. To have to see that all these years, we are all happy to see it go," said Galvez.

The city spent about $400,000 in litigation trying to remove the club. Officials say the lot will be used for parking for Bay Front development.