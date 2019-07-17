SAN DIEGO — If you've ever wondered what you might look like a few decades from now, there is now an app for that.

FaceApp has taken the internet by storm as you may have seen many friends on social media upload distinctively old and young pictures of themselves. The app uses new technology that creates a detailed aged photo of you, adding gray hair, wrinkles and all the features you don't want.

Through FaceApp, News 8 producer Kurt Boyd captured a really old looking picture of himself.

“This is, I don't know an 84-year-old version of myself, 40 years into the future,” Boyd said.

The app allows users to take or upload pictures of yourself and it ages you using neural network technology to automatically generate a highly realistic transformation of your face.

“It’s sort of eerie how I look just like my grandpa in this photo because he's been gone a long time, and it's kind of nice to see it,” Boyd said.

Under the “age” tab of the app, users can add all the classic features of being older. Other options include adding a beard, bangs, black hair, glasses and even teeth to a smile.

News 8 intern Patrick Madden, 20, saw how he could look decades from now with all gray hair and a thick mustache.

“Sort of like my grandpa Jim, my dad's dad. I look like I belong on a boat with like a nice Hawaiian shirt. I think people are constantly trying to figure out what they'll look like when they're older," Madden said.

Trying to work in reverse, News 8 uploaded a picture of 89-year-old Clint Eastwood to see if the app would show his younger self as “Dirty Harry,” but it didn’t.

"His face isn't that full anymore, so that's not really an accurate depiction of what he looks like.” Boyd said.

Upon showing News 8's Monique Griego what she would look like years from now was like waiting for lab results.

“I am like really nervous,” Griego said.

She screamed when she saw the non-flattering photo of herself in FaceApp.

“I look like a 40-year-old who didn't use sun block, I'm done.”

FaceApp was created in 2017 by Russian developer Wireless Lab.