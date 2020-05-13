Facebook launches tool to support small businesses

The economy is being hit hard by the devastation of small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — The social media giant Facebook has launched a new tool to help connect consumers with small businesses.

San Diego small businesses make up 57% of the workforce in San Diego, and millions across the country are expected to permanently close in several months.

Facebook launched Businesses Nearby to help connect people who need essential items with small businesses.

As more businesses are allowed to open, with restrictions, consumers can check restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores, home goods, and services.

“I’m thankful that this has forced me to be more engaging online,” said Andy Cuffel, owner of Cuffel Farms - a small business nursery in Clairemont that specializes in air plants and interior plantscaping.

Cuffel operates by appointment only, and although he is allowed to be open under the state guidelines, he stopped appointments during this time but has seen engagement increase on Facebook.

“It’s been a better opportunity to connect with more people with more time on my hands. I’ve been able to put our more educational information for people specific to plants,” said Cuffel.

Those connections and networking is what Facebook wants to do to help small businesses with the Business Nearby feature.

Facebook takes posts from businesses and features them in the Nearby Businesses tool. Users can set the radius from their location.

Cuffel said he’s used Yelp, Googlem and Instagram, but there have been more shares on Facebook, and its been the most engaging.

“All of the sudden I have ten people that come by and say, 'oh I heard about on this Facebook page or that Facebook page,' and I didn’t even know those existed and so it’s a really powerful marketing tool even if it’s not a strong driver in sales,” said Cuffel.

While the impact on small businesses post pandemic is still unknown, it’s expected to devastate the economy. Cuffel said it’s vital to support small businesses.

“If you can’t make a purchase at this time that’s no problem you still have the opportunity to post a review of a local business that you have been to recently and extend the network and the influence of that business,” says Cuffel.

Facebook encourages people to share their love with the hashtag “#supportsmallbusiness.”