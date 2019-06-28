SAN DIEGO — Olivia Ponce, who is a student at Mission Hills High School, on Thursday spoke to a family in New Mexico. They have never met but they are connected thanks to a classroom assignment to honor National Police Week.

On the phone was the mother and brother of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Damacio Montano. He and his brothers were shot trying to break up a fight in 2002. Damacio did not survive.

Olivia learned about Deputy Montano in a criminal justice class – touched by his story she chose to honor him as part of a school project.

Students were asked to memorialize fallen officers and hand write letters to their force. Their teacher, Dan Settle, said the response has been overwhelming.

“A lot of families write back. Many call. We’ve had some fly in and take students to lunch,” he said.

The story of Olivia’s project caught the eye of local news stations in New Mexico who spoke to the Montano family about the letter from a California student.

Desperately wanting to meet, News 8 was able to connect them by phone.

“I just want to thank you Olivia for doing this for our family,” said Damacio’s mother.



For Olivia, the experience has been more than a lesson. She calls it the proudest moment of her life.

“I was just really touched,” she said.

Olivia said she plans to go into criminal justice or law enforcement herself. After connecting with the Montano family, Olivia hopes to stay in touch with them.