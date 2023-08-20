Fallen power lines, live wires during Tropical Storm Hilary: Here's what to do

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders said in a press conference Sunday the expected heavy rainfall and winds from Tropical Storm Hilary will impact power outages and public safety. San Diego Gas & Electric's weather team has monitored this storm for 10 days, and its CEO Caroline Winn says the wind often causes trees and other objects to fall into power lines. She said customers can expect power restoration to take longer than normal because of the high winds. Fallen power lines are highly dangerous and could be deadly. She offered some tips on what San Diegans should do if they see a fallen power line.
What to do if a power line falls in your neighborhood
Do not touch any power lines on the ground. Assume electricity is still running through it and call 911. If a fallen power line makes contact with your car, try to avoid stopping and continue to drive away from the line. To reach SDG&E's emergency team, call 1-800-411-7343.
Fallen power lines reported in San Diego County
- 436 43rd St, San Diego.
- 5682 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita.
- 222 Santa Rosalia Dr, San Diego.
- 691 Melrose Ave, Chula Vista.
- 621 Margarita Ave, Coronado.
- 4217 Jewell St, San Diego.
- 4270 51st St, San Diego.
- 851 39th St, San Diego.
- 1173 Andover Rd, El Cajon.
- 11901 Emmaus Rd, Lakeside.
- 6030 Severin Dr, La Mesa.
