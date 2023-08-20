Fallen power lines, live wires during Tropical Storm Hilary: Here's what to do

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders said in a press conference Sunday the expected heavy rainfall and winds from Tropical Storm Hilary will impact power outages and public safety. San Diego Gas & Electric's weather team has monitored this storm for 10 days, and its CEO Caroline Winn says the wind often causes trees and other objects to fall into power lines. She said customers can expect power restoration to take longer than normal because of the high winds. Fallen power lines are highly dangerous and could be deadly. She offered some tips on what San Diegans should do if they see a fallen power line.