Families and friends celebrate the Ocean Beach Vibe

SAN DIEGO — An Ocean Beach fair had a different vibe this year including a new name and some other changes.

Ocean Beach looked a little extra colorful Saturday to "Celebrate the OB Vibe."

"Because it's super fun!” said 7-year-old Maverick Freischlag.

Organizers said it’s a little different than the street fair.

“This isn’t the street fair because with the street fair we close the street down and because of COVID, we trimmed things down a bit. The purpose is to enjoy our beach, have a good time, support the local businesses and have fun,” said President of the Ocean Beach Main Street Association, Barbara Iacometti.

People from all walks of life were spinning to win prizes, enjoying arts and crafts, flying kites and testing their skills with a surf balancing board.

“It's fantastic weather, fantastic people, and fantastic vibes all around,” said Marketing Manager for Chevrolet, Scott Curley.

“Look at all these Pokémon cards I got!" laughed Linh Chau.

"It's really nice to see the local vendors have different artwork, a lot of these people put a lot of passion into what they do. So, I came here to look for art for my walls to make my place look nicer,” said fair goer, Jamie Lynch.

Children made creative hats called "madhatters" and Friends at the OB Library offered 5 free books per child.

“We're giving away DVDs and VCRs and all types of prizes! We like to promote our spirit within the community," said Sharon Novak, treasurer of Friends of OB Library.

“I'm just happy to be here! The atmosphere is really lit!" said Chau.

“We love the OB fair!” shouted a couple.

The fair went from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and six breweries joined in to offer a local pale ale for those 21 and older to "celebrate the OB vibe."