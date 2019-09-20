Each year, thousands of tons of garbage end up on the beaches and in the ocean. California Coastal Cleanup Day (CCD) is a statewide beach and coastal and inland waterway cleanup held throughout California each year.

In San Diego, thousands have signed up to join the effort at the I Love a Clean San Diego’s 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 21 from 9am-noon.

Earth 8, CBS 8, and 100.7 San Diego are teaming up to help clean California's shoreline in San Diego.

Visit www.cleanupday.org to register to a cleanup site in your area.

