Each year, thousands of tons of garbage end up on the beaches and in the ocean. California Coastal Cleanup Day (CCD) is a statewide beach and coastal and inland waterway cleanup held throughout California each year.

In San Diego, thousands have signed up to join the effort at the I Love a Clean San Diego’s 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 21 from 9am-noon.

Earth 8, CBS 8, and 100.7 San Diego are teaming up to help clean California's shoreline in San Diego. 

Visit www.cleanupday.org to register to a cleanup site in your area. 

RELATED: I Love a Clean San Diego’s 35th annual Coastal Cleanup Day

RELATED: Help keep San Diego clean at the coastal cleanup

RELATED: Earth 8: Coastal Cleanup Day is this Saturday
I Love A Clean San Diego
Coastal Cleanup Day Volunteer Appreciation Night! SDG&E and the Padr... es are teaming up to offer Coastal Cleanup Day volunteers discounted tickets to the Padres vs. Dodgers game on Tuesday, September 24th at Petco Park! Sign up now and volunteer at Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday, Sept.
Facebook