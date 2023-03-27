Mothers, families of 2 boys murdered in South Bay reflect 30 years later

Thirty years ago, two boys were murdered while they were riding their bikes along the trails that run beside the Otay River.

SAN DIEGO — Thirty years ago, two boys were murdered while they were riding their bikes along the trails that run beside the Otay River in South San Diego.

On Monday, their mothers led a memorial celebration to remember their two sons at the Jonathan Sellers and Charlie Keever Outdoor Educational Activity Center in the San Diego Wildlife Refuge.

“They loved riding on the bike path. They loved coming here. This is what they had the opportunity to see. It was beautiful and they should have been able to enjoy that day and come home. But that didn’t happen," said Jonathan’s mother, Milena Sellers Phillips.

Jonathan and Charlie’s bodies were found near the trails beside the Otay River. The two boys were tortured, molested and strangled.

For eight years, their murders went unsolved. But DNA technology finally connected Scott Erskine. In 2004, Erskine was sentenced to death for what he did to Jonathan and Charlie.

Charlie’s mother, Maria Keever, says she asked to visit Erskine in San Quentin. She wanted to ask him questions, but he refused to see her. He died in prison from COVID in 2020.

On Monday, the two boys’ mothers, family friends, and neighbors met for a celebration of their life on the 30th anniversary of their death.

“I’m extremely grateful to our family, friends, and the community who have stood by us as we fought for justice for the boys and as we continue to keep their memory alive,” said Jonathan’s sister Tammie Sellers.

“I am extremely grateful that we’re still here because I didn’t think I would be able to survive when all this happened,” Milena said.

Milena started a foundation in the boys’ names.

She also wrote a book titled, “Always Fly Away” to help explain to kids what a stranger looks like, and what to do if they feel uncomfortable in a situation.

The two mothers are working hard to give their boys a positive legacy.

“I know my boy, our boys, can see us and what we’re doing today. I know they are happy," Milena said.