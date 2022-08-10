Families rebuild one year after deadly Santee plane crash

Santee residents recollect the rush to save their neighbors after a plane crashed in the neighborhood and their efforts to rebuild.

SAN DIEGO — Santee residents remember the rush to rescue an elderly couple from their Santee home after a small plane crashed on the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle street nearly one year ago.

"Seeing this place on fire; It looked like something out of a war video game," said James Slaff, a neighbor whose home was close to the destruction.

Dr. Sugata Das, who was piloting the aircraft, and longtime UPS driver Steve Krueger died at the scene.

Newlyweds Courtney and Cody Campbell had just finished remodeling their new home one day before the plane crash fire destroyed it all. Luckily, they weren't home, but they lost everything.

The couple was able to recover Cody's wedding ring from the rubble.

Now, they are rebuilding and welcoming a new addition - a baby boy!

"It will be much more special when we have a plus one with us. We are looking forward to it," said Courtney.

"When they told us around what time we would have the baby, we were taken aback at just the timing of everything. What are the chances? It's a boy! We have a name picked out, but we are not telling anyone! We are waiting to see his face and personality and see if it matches," said Courtney.

While the excitement surrounding welcoming a baby boy exudes, the memories following that fiery crash haven't gone away for neighbors.

"Still a year later, we are still feeling the effects of it," said James, Maria's son.

Another family impacted by the plane crash, Campbell's neighbors, a retired couple, Maria and her husband, Phil, have been living with her son, James, for the past year.

Maria and Phil have been recovering from third-degree burns due to the crash.

Maria had reconstructive surgeries, and Phil currently has mobility issues.

"He is still recovering. He risked his life over me. He covered me. I lost my dog, and I am suffering," said Maria.

The couple lived in their Santee home for more than two decades. They are eager to start fresh and make memories in their new home.

"We were anxious to have this house built again, and it's making me happy and my husband worked so hard for this. So from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you to everybody in the community who was there for us," said Maria.

Families and friends planned to gather in Ocean Beach Sunday, October 9, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the main lifeguard tower for a special memorial for Steve Krueger, the UPS driver who was tragically killed in the crash.