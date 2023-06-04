'Crashes not accidents' | Families want stiffer penalties for drivers who kill

AB 2147 says people formerly incarcerated can have their records expunged to remove barriers so they can seek jobs.

SAN DIEGO — The families of loved ones hit and killed by drivers are calling for stiffer penalties.

Katie Gordon's husband, Jason was killed by a hit and run driver in downtown San Diego in January of 2020. She says Jason was the father of two young twin girls and the love of her life.

“He had a loving, caring spirit. He had a huge friend following. He made people laugh and brought joy. He was crossing the street and was hit by a man we believe was drinking and driving and decided not to stop to see if my husband was alive and carelessly moved on to go to a taco shop," Gordon said.

Gordon and supporters gathered at the San Diego Superior Court Thursday to call for stiffer penalties for drivers who kill after California laws shortened or reduced sentences in January of 2021.

Christopher Nunez, the driver who killed Gordon in the hit and run crash was originally sentenced to four years behind bars. He was paroled in 2022 after completing fire camp and was supposed to have a hearing April 6 because he is eligible to have his record expunged under the recently enacted law.

AB 2147 says the formerly incarcerated can have their records expunged to remove barriers so they can seek jobs as firefighters after participating in fire camp.

In other states, the law indicates when a defendant has fulfilled conditions of probation, the defendant shall be released from all penalties.

Defense attorney Jan Ronis said in an earlier interview the laws make the justice system more fair.

"It’s difficult for the public to sometimes comprehend the complexity of these laws. But in general their intent is to make punishment more closely fit the crime," Ronis said.

Gordon says that's not her idea of justice. "When you're on the victim’s side and someone takes a life, I believe they should serve time," she said.

Laura Keenan lost her husband Matt to a wrong way driver September 2021.

"They're crashes. Not accidents. We can prevent them from happening,” she said.

That's why Keenan says she and Families for Safe Streets San Diego have been advocating for stronger penalties for drivers who kill.

"That means stiffer charges and that means judges considering the victims as much as the defendants, maybe even more so when they're deciding," Keenan said.

"I lost a lifetime (with) a father, a love and a husband and to take a life and only get one year doesn't seem like justice," Keenan said.

Nunez’s defense attorney has filed a motion to have Nunez’s record expunged. A new court date is forthcoming. Keenan says she'll be at that next court date with supporters fighting the expungement.