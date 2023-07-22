Family, friends of biker who died from heat speak out

Close family friends said he had a passion for athletics like biking. It’s why the news of his death was so shocking.

SAN DIEGO — Friends and family are mourning the tragic passing of Kai Torres Bronson. Close family friends said he had a passion for athletic activities like biking. It’s why the news of his loss made it that much more shocking.



It sent a message to everyone about the dangers of exercising in extreme heat no matter how well-trained you think you are.

Jenn Nico is a family friend, but she says she looked at Kai like a nephew.



"We love you and we will miss you dearly. We will celebrate you everyday for the rest of our lives,” Nico said.



His loss has left family and friends devastated.

Kai died on August 15th while riding with a group in the Carrizo Gorge area of the Jacumba mountains.



Officials said he collapsed while riding his bike. Temperatures that day were reported as high as 110 degrees.