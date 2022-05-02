Family holds vigil for 14-year-old boy killed in Mount Hope shooting

Family and community members gathered to honor the life of Erick Balanzar Loeza.

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of people showed up for the Saturday vigil for 14-year-old Erick Balanzar Loeza, who was fatally shot while walking home from school.

Family, friends and community members all gathered at 36th and J Street to remember Erick's life.

"I will always remember you Erick, from above you see our love!," said Erick's godfather Alfredo Maeanda.

Saturday's candlelight vigil was full of emotion and pain.

Erick’s mom had tears in her eyes as she received an outpouring of love from the community.

Erick was shot during a drive-by in the Mount Hope neighborhood on Jan. 31 as he was walking home from school.

Five people have been arrested in connection to his murder. The teen's loved ones hope the arrests end with justice.

"They need to pay for whatever they did they took someone’s life and it was a child’s life," said Erick's aunt.

Erick’s aunt, as well as many others are furious about this senseless killing.

Many say the Mount Hope area has been ignored for many years.

"It's unfortunate that sometimes it takes a tragedy like this to get everyone’s attention so we can say hey this is a crisis right now," said the family pastor.

The family says the grief is overwhelming.

But one thing is certain, Erick’s memory will forever be in everyone’s heart.

"When he gets close to me he says godfather and I reply hi my little munchkin, it is my word of endearment: my little munchkin. I will always remember that with lots of love," said Maeanda.

Three of the 5 people arrested have pleaded not guilty to murder charges and gang allegations.

The other two suspects—who are juveniles—are still waiting for a court date.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. For more information, go to GoFundMe for Erick Balanzar.