Family of Maya Millete making time for visits and searches

Volunteer searches continue on Saturdays, family members visit children on Sundays.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The search for the remains of Maya Millete will continue over the long, Thanksgiving weekend near the Glamis sand dunes.

But family members will have to return to Chula Vista on Sunday for their weekly visitation with the missing mother’s three children.

“We had our fingers crossed that maybe the courts would let us see the kids for the [Thanksgiving] holiday, but I don't think it's going to happen,” said Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother-in-law.

Team Maya volunteers searched this past weekend east of the Glamis dunes, in a remote area of abandoned buildings called Imperial Gables.

Thanksgiving weekend will bring tens of thousands of off-roaders out to the desert. Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said she hopes the larger crowds will find something that helps locate the missing mother.

“We know there's going to be a lot of people out there. It's going to be really crowded. So, it's a good way to put out awareness of my sister's case and maybe pass out fliers,” said Drouaillet.

Volunteer have been searching every weekend for the past 10 months. But the search effort will no longer include Sundays, as the family began court-ordered visitation with Maya's children two weeks ago.

The visits take place every Sunday, for five hours.

“We were so happy to see them again. We were overjoyed to go and pick them up and give them a hug again,” said Maricris Drouaillet. “They're 11 and 10 years old so we’re still having a hard time breaking that wall for us. So, that's a little bit heartbreaking.”

“We are happy to see them again. We are being patient and understanding of what's going on. It's all we can do right now,” said Maricris.

“At least they know that we're here and they know that we love them. We miss them tremendously and the cousins miss them. We're just showing them love and that there's a big family out here waiting for them to come,” said Richard Drouaillet.

Maya’s kids are still living with their father's parents, while Larry Millete remains in jail with no bail, charged with murdering the mother of his children.

The search near Glamis will continue this Saturday.

“We're not giving up. We're still searching for her. We still need volunteers,” said Maya's sister.

If you want to join the volunteer search effort go to helpfindmaya.com