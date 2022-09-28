Family members mourn 1-year-old girl killed by suspected DUI driver in City Heights

"She was full of joy," said the girl's mother, Carina Rodarte.

SAN DIEGO — The parents of a 1-year-old girl killed by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend are speaking out after his arraignment was postponed.

Annaleeh Rodarte Navarro was outside her grandparents' house in City Heights on Saturday when she was hit.

Police say the driver, 45-year-old Margarito Vargas Angeles, took off, but was arrested soon after.



His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

Several of the little girl's family members showed up to court, only to learn the arraignment was rescheduled because Vargas Angeles is under observation.

They told CBS 8 they were disappointed because they wanted him to see just how much Annaleeh was loved.

"We all came down to make sure he sees that this little girl alive or dead have people who will make sure he gets what he deserves," said Annaleeh’s mom, Carina Rodarte.

Annaleeh’s parents say they’re going through the worst pain any parent can experience.

"You took a child from us…our child," said Rodarte.

Annaleeh, who went by the nickname, ‘Nanni’ was just 19-months-old.

She loved music and dancing and her favorite movies were ‘Moana’ and ‘Frozen.’

"Annaleeh was just a happy baby. She was full of joy. As soon as she enters a room her little two front teeth her little sharp teeth just lighten up a room," said Rodarte.

Video taken the night of the crash shows what happened when a neighbor followed and then confronted the driver who hit Nanni.

He can be heard saying he didn't hit anyone, and then drove off again. Officers arrested him a short time later.

He was booked on felony DUI, hit and run, murder and driving on a suspended license.

"What kind of human being does that? I just wish the worst for him," said Rodarte.

Rodarte, who was at work when the crash happened, says she still hasn't accepted the fact her youngest daughter is gone.

The hardest part-she died in her arms at the hospital.

"It's the worst pain, the worst image, the worst thing a mother can go through."



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, a food sale fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, September 30, at 10am at 3132 ½ Imperial Avenue in City Heights.