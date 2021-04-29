Family of Ashli Babbitt, woman killed during riot, plans $10 million lawsuit against U.S. Capitol Police

The family of a San Diego woman shot and killed by a capitol police officer during the January 6 riot is reportedly planning a $10 million lawsuit against the USCP.

SAN DIEGO — The family of Ashli Babbitt plans to sue Capitol Police and the unidentified officer involved for her death during the Capitol riots in January, according to a report by Zenger News.

News 8 reached out to the attorney representing the Babbitt family and has not received a response as of the posting of this story.

Video taken during the riot showed the chaotic scene in which Babbitt was shot. In the video, you can see a group inside the Capitol building breaking a window to the speaker's lobby. Babbitt can be seen about to climb through the window when a shot rings out. She falls backward as others look on, stunned. She was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

The official release from U.S. Capitol stated that "As protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female. Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as Ashli Babbitt."

After a review, the Department of Justice decided not to charge the police officer who killed Babbitt, saying there was insufficient evidence and citied self-defense.

Ashli Babbitt, who lived in Ocean Beach, served in the United States Air Force for more than a decade. She survived several tours overseas.

"She loved her country. She loved our president Trump," said Anthony Mazziott, Babbitt's uncle who lives in Spring Valley.

We spoke to him shortly after his niece was identified back in January.

"She was a military police officer in the air force...someone who served her country and loved it and our democracy and ultimately gave her life for it," said Mazziott.

Zenger News reported that the Babbitt family is seeking justice in federal court, suing the US Capitol Police Department and the officer who shot Babbitt for at least $10 million.

They hired attorney Terrell Roberts, whose office is in Maryland.

He will reportedly notify the Capitol Police within the next 10 days of his intent to file suit.

News 8 reached out to the Babbitt family to comment have not heard back as of this story posting.