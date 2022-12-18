Family of bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run speaks out

"He was a very kind, hardworking person. Everybody who knew him in the community just loved him," a very proud grandpa for sure," said his daughter-in-law Araceli.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road.

The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind.

They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their minds around his loss.

"He was a very kind, hardworking person. Everybody who knew him in the community just loved him. Always worried about doing the best for everybody, a very proud grandpa for sure," said his daughter-in-law Araceli Avila.

She said he rode his bike every day to work.

"He did landscaping for a lot of people in the community, and everyone loved his work," said his granddaughter Ignacia Lucero.

They said he was hit during his commute.

California Highway Patrol said a Ford vehicle struck him on Cole Grade Road and fled. Authorities arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday and pronounced him dead.

With broken hearts, Lucero's family is mourning his loss and planning his funeral.

"He was originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, and he always dreamt of going back, and that's why we're trying to bury him there," said Ignacia Lucero.

They prayed the driver would be found.

"There's always someone who might have seen something and don't think it's important. Just take the time to call the police," Avila said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.