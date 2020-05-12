Family of home lost in the Willow Fire speaks out

“I’m thankful my dad is alive, it is a miracle, even the firefighters told us, that’s all we have to hold onto right now," said Gwendolyn Palvick of Carlsbad.

SAN DIEGO — Recovery efforts of the Willow Fire in Rancho San Diego continue. The fire destroyed one home and the community is coming forward to help the family.

The Willow Fire broke out near the residential area of the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive in Rancho San Diego near El Cajon Wednesday night, winds shifted quickly, blowing through destroying one home and damaging six others.

The home of Doug and Michele Howarth is gone.

The couple's daughter told News 8, through the loss, they are a family of faith.

Palvick’s mother was visiting her while her father her was evacuating. He had no time to grab his belongings.

“The pictures are gone, he didn’t even have to time to get his shoes, only having the pajamas on his back, and he got his car,” said Palvick.