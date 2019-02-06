OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A recovery search was organized Sunday by the family of a man who fell from the Oceanside Pier over a week ago. Community members met at the pier starting at 10 a.m. to participate in a search for the body of Paul Ventura. 

Prior to the search efforts several dozen volunteers held a prayer service at the pier. 

A flyer circulated to volunteers said the group planned to walk along the shore and also utilize experienced SCUBA divers and volunteers with boats to search the water. 

RELATED: Man feared dead after rescue effort called off at Oceanside Pier

20-year-old Ventura was last seen Saturday, May 25 around 3:30 a.m. when he fell from the pier into the water near a bait shop. He was wearing a Nike hoodie and dark jeans, according to the search flyer.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Ventura was with one or more friends when he fell from the pier railing as he was trying to take a selfie with his cell phone.

Oceanside police and fire personnel responded to a report of a man in the water on the north side of the Oceanside Pier shortly after 3:30 a.m. that morning. As a rescue boat and a police rescue swimmer drew near, the man - who was clinging to a pylon - let go and disappeared beneath the water, according to an Oceanside Fire Department news release. 

Rescue personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the area for several hours.

Flyer for Paul Ventura search
KFMB