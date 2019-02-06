OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A recovery search was organized Sunday by the family of a man who fell from the Oceanside Pier over a week ago. Community members met at the pier starting at 10 a.m. to participate in a search for the body of Paul Ventura.

Prior to the search efforts several dozen volunteers held a prayer service at the pier.

A flyer circulated to volunteers said the group planned to walk along the shore and also utilize experienced SCUBA divers and volunteers with boats to search the water.

20-year-old Ventura was last seen Saturday, May 25 around 3:30 a.m. when he fell from the pier into the water near a bait shop. He was wearing a Nike hoodie and dark jeans, according to the search flyer.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Ventura was with one or more friends when he fell from the pier railing as he was trying to take a selfie with his cell phone.

Oceanside police and fire personnel responded to a report of a man in the water on the north side of the Oceanside Pier shortly after 3:30 a.m. that morning. As a rescue boat and a police rescue swimmer drew near, the man - who was clinging to a pylon - let go and disappeared beneath the water, according to an Oceanside Fire Department news release.

Rescue personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the area for several hours.

