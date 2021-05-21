Family to lead searches near home of missing Chula Vista mother

Maya Millete's sister and brother-in-law getting search help from Chula Vista Police.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Starting Saturday, the family of Maya Millete will be searching areas that were suggested by the Chula Vista Police Department.

Maya's sister and brother-in-law are now taking a more active role in organizing ground searches for the missing mother.

A closed-down golf course and surrounding areas to the east of Millete's house in Chula Vista will be the search location for the next two weekends.

Chula Vista Police have already searched the abandoned, 164 acre Salt Creek Golf Club using dogs, but Maya's sister says it needs a more thorough ground search.

“It’s private property so we do need permission to access the area,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister.

Helicopter video shows green flags tied to storm drains on the property, indicating volunteer search teams have already been there.

The 39-year-old mother went missing more than four months ago.

The golf course is gated and fenced off from street traffic. Surveillance cameras also keep an eye on the entrance. So, it seems unlikely Maya's remains could have been transported via vehicle onto the property.

There is a 3/4 mile hiking trail, however, leading to the abandoned golf course from the neighborhood where Maya lived with her husband Larry Millete and their three children.

Weekend search team will be looking for personal belongings, as opposed to a body.

“We're just looking for something that Maya would have been wearing. Maybe part of a purse, bracelet, ID cards, maybe a broken cell phone or something,” said Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother-in-law.

Friday marks Larry and Maya Millete's wedding anniversary. They were married right out of high school.

“It would have been 21 years today and that's not easy to forget. You can’t erase that,” said the brother-in-law.

Maricris and Righard Drouaillet said Maya's husband has not allowed them to visit the children in months.

“We keep praying for the kids. They need it the most right now and I know they missing their mom. I know they got to be asking questions. I don't know what Larry's telling them,” said Richard Drouaillet.

Mays’s family has now hired a family attorney to try and reach a visitation agreement.

“We want to see the kids. We miss them. We want to make sure they know that our side of the family loves them,” said Maricris Drouaillet.

Saturday and Sunday’s searches begin at 8:30 a.m. with a meetup at Mount San Miguel Park.

WATCH: Police search Larry Millete's home, husband of missing Maya Millete