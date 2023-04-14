Family still searching for justice after hit and run driver kills 23-year-old

David D’Lima was struck while walking across the street at Encinitas Blvd and South Coast Highway, just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — More than three months after a hit-and-run driver killed a young man in Encinitas, his family is still searching for justice. CBS 8 sat down with family and friends of 23-year-old David D’Lima about their next move.

“We lost one of our best friends and it’s really difficult when you go out with your friends on New Year’s night and, you know, you don’t come back with one,” said Jakob Travis, who was with D’Lima the night he was killed. “We were out having a good time with our friends, he was just crossing a street. It’s not something that should be dangerous.”

D’Lima was struck while walking across the street at Encinitas Blvd and South Coast Highway, just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“It was very abrupt and shocking and doesn’t feel real, and we miss him a lot, and it’s really unfair,” said Travis.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

David was rushed to a hospital with major injuries and was later pronounced dead.

“How do I feel?,” said family friend, Jody Travis. “Incredibly sad and heartbroken. The pain that the D’Lima family is going through is unbearable, they need some justice and closure, some peace.”

The Sheriff’s Department told CBS 8 Friday their investigation is still ongoing and they’re using technology-based methods to try to find the driver. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan or minivan, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver’s side. A broken left rear view mirror was recovered at the scene.

“We’re going to find out what happened, that’s our mission and we’re not going to stop,” said Randy Rechs, who knew D’Lima. “If you were the one who was responsible for this tragic act, it’s not too late to do the right thing, come forward, help this family heal.”

D’Lima’s family and friends will be gathering this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection where it happened to pass out flyers and raise awareness in hopes of finding leads.

Meanwhile, Jakob would do anything to get his best friend back.

“Truthfully, he was the best of us, somebody that could always put a smile on your face and had the most wise things to say when you needed him to,” said Travis. “Dealing with this has been really heartbreaking, it just feels like there’s a missing piece to the world.”

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-580-8477, and you can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.