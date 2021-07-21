Family struggles to rebuild home after Jamul fire

For Kimberlee Jones and her two kids, they’re still trying to rebuild their home and their lives in Jamul, nine months later.



“This one is still a stump, but this one is trying to get some life back into it,” said Kimberlee as she pointed out a small growing tree amidst the rubble where her home used to be.



Kimberlee and her two kids, Elizabeth and Colin, ages 4 and 6, have been uprooted from their normal lives in Jamul ever since their home burnt to the ground last year.



“I saw smoke this way,” said Kimberlee as she pointed at a nearby ridgeline. “Then I saw the hill was on fire.”



The edge of the Valley Fire crept over the ridge near her home, and that is when Kimberlee knew it was time to evacuate.



“I grabbed my kids, my dog, and gave my horses to Jesus, and I got out of here,” said Kimberlee.



Fortunately, all of her horses survived, but her home was completely consumed by the fire and they’ve been staying in hotels since then.



“We’ve been displaced for nine months,” said Kimberlee with frustration.



When Kimberlee first filed for her insurance claim last September, she was only offered $165,000 for her losses, which was less than half of what she needed.