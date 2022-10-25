Border Patrol told CBS 8, “The little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home!”

SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States.

A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!

On September 11, around 8:30 a.m., the traveler and his granddaughter were referred for further inspection after they told Border Patrol Agents their pet pig was in the car.

California Border Patrol Agricultural Specialists informed the duo that live pigs are not allowed entry without a required Veterinary Service permit and that pigs must also be regulated as livestock to be eligible to cross into the U.S. from other countries.

"While many travelers would like to cross pets of different breeds into the U.S., we must ensure from a customs perspective that we mitigate potential diseases from animals that come from other countries," said Rosa Hernandez, Acting Director of Border Patrol Field Operations of San Diego. "Unfortunately, some travelers cannot cross their pets, but we must follow USDA and CDC guidelines to protect our citizens."

This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry due to not meeting U.S. guidelines; but it wasn't his fault. Unfortunately, there are certain pets that travelers cannot cross. Learn more about the story here: https://t.co/LUORNWOIVK #CBP pic.twitter.com/OHPpCrEFAc — (A) Director of Field Operations Anne Maricich (@DFOSanDiegoCA) October 25, 2022

Agricultural Specialists with California Border Patrol said African rodents, bats, nonhuman primates, and civets aren't allowed to be imported as pets under any circumstances.

The owners voluntarily returned their miniature pet pig home to Mexico.

No further investigation was warranted.