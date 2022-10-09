SDSU fans had a 'cooler' experience at Snapdragon after turbulent opening day

One of the more obvious differences, was the heat was no where near as intense as during game one, making for a more comfortable experience.

SAN DIEGO — This week's experience for San Diego State University football fan was much different this time around, after a brutal season opener last weekend in triple digits that left many in need of medical attention.

The San Diego State University Aztecs had their second game of the season Saturday. They faced off against Idaho State University.

"Today we got a little breeze going, even in the 80’s I'm fine with it, it’s an evening game. Obviously the rain held off which is great," said Josh Koehnen.

"I'm definitely glad that the weather is starting to cool down, that was definitely a crazy heat wave last week," added Jacob Blitstin.

The scorching heat during game one forced fans out of their seats to find relief under the shade. First responders responded to dozens of heat-related medical calls as the season opener got underway

"It was hot, it was miserable – we tried as best we could, we brought lots of water, drank lots of water but at the end of the day a 100 degrees is not something we’re used to in San Diego," added Koehnen.

San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker addressed the issues Tuesday.

"We prepped our medical as much as we could, and had as many folks on staff on site as we could, as well as from a, you know, an ambulatory standpoint the ability to move people as well. Going forward, if we know we're going to run into something like that, we now have a plan for what it looks like when it's you know, 100 degrees at 12:30p.m.," said Wicker.

The university did make improvements for this week's game according one fan.

"They got a whole lot of spritzers and water that people are going to be passing out, and there’s a whole bunch of beer for those who need it. They’re definitely trying to keep everyone refreshed," said Blitstin.

Another difference for game two, according to fans, was the parking experience.

"One of the things they did from a traffic standpoint is they sent a lot of emails out about how to best park depending on where your parking pass was, so I was appreciative of that cause i went the wrong way last week and so I think that’s been helpful," added Koehnen.