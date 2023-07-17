Fans shop for costumes ahead kick-off of Comic-Con

The world's most popular comic book convention kicks off Thursday. Despite the changes this year, Comic-Con is still set to boost San Diego’s economy.

SAN DIEGO — The world's most popular comic book convention kicks off Thursday. Despite the changes this year, Comic-Con will still boost San Diego’s economy and attract thousands of visitors.

Crews are gearing up in Downtown San Diego for the fun-filled 54th annual Comic-Con.

Even though some of the glitz will be gone this year due to a joint strike by Hollywood screenwriters and actors and several major studios skipping out, that hasn’t stopped many people from shopping for creative Comic-Con costumes at Gypsy Treasure in La Mesa.

"We have a lot of handmade stuff. We've been in business since 1977 and 90% of the costumes have been handmade and custom-made for us," said Gypsy Treasure's Assistant Manager Theresa Fox.

Two shoppers dressed as Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi and Spiderman found their costumes there.

"I'm excited! It's the best time of my life every year. I love comics. I'm a total nerd. I love dressing up and I love the things going on in San Diego," said shopper, Brian Whitman, dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"It's great to see other people excited and to see the cosplays," said shopper, Carlos Fernandez, dressed as Spiderman.

Due to the strikes, there will be virtually no one to go on stage in Hall H, but these fans are looking on the bright side.

"I tried to stay out for Hall H last year. I'm kind of happy, so I don’t have to stand outside for 2 days and wait," said Whitman.

Produces and creators of "Space Command," a new science fiction series, are excited to be on a panel this weekend.

"You can see comic books and artists and independent creators. It's really setting the tone and showing the way for others. There is a lot to see and do at Comic-Con. In fact, there are approximately 1,000 events," said producer, David Raiklen.

"You can meet your heroes and meet the writers and meet people that write the dreams that you find yourself living in. I love the fandom," said Marc Zicree, writer, producer and creator of "Space Command."