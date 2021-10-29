Fatal crash near Bonsall school in rural northern San Diego County

The crash, involving a Honda Civic and a truck, occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 31500 block of Old River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol

BONSALL, Calif. — One person was killed Friday in a collision on a rural road in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Honda Civic and a truck, occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 31500 block of Old River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol. CBS 8 has also confirmed that the crash happened near Bonsall Elementary School.

At least one person had to be freed from the wreckage, North County Fire Protection District officials reported.