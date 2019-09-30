CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Content warning: The video in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

A pedestrian was killed, and three other people were injured Monday afternoon after a work truck hit two parked cars, pushing them onto him or she, according to Chula Vista Police.

Officials said the pedestrian was found trapped beneath a vehicle when emergency crews arrived to the scene. The victim - a man in his 60s - was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue. The driver was travelling northbound on the street when he seemingly lost control hitting a black pickup truck which was pushed into an SUV which hit the pedestrian who was trying to cross the street, according to Chula Vista Traffic Sergeant Tim Kahl.

At the time of the crash, a father was loading or unloading a child from a car seat in the black pickup truck. That child was transported to Rady Children's Hospital as a precaution. The father was uninjured.

Outside the vehicle, the child's mother and sibling were pushed to the ground by the impact. They were also transported to area hospitals as a precaution.

Emergency personnel at the scene originally reported to authorities that two adults had been transported for injuries but later updated CVPD saying there were a total of three injured people transported in addition to the man that died.

Five to 10 minutes before the crash, several people had called 911 to report a similar vehicle was driving erratically in the area.

The driver of the work truck was evaluated for DUI at the scene. Sgt. Kahl said it was unknown as of Monday evening if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Chula Vista police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.