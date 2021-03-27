Fatal crash in Mission Bay involves 16-year-old

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday when the car she was in flipped over in a crash in San Diego.



The girl, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by another 16-year-old girl traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street at 4:48 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.



The driver noticed traffic slowing to a stop ahead of her, switched lanes and crashed into a Ford Escape which in turn rear-ended a Nissan Sentra, Heims said.



The Fusion flipped over and the passenger suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the Escape complained of pain to her nose and face, Heims said. The drivers of the Fusion and Sentra were not injured.



Drugs or alcohol were determined not to be factors in the crash, Heims said.