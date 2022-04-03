Fatal crash involving jack-knifed Amazon semi-truck on NB I-15

San Diego County will be under inclement weather Friday morning and lasting into Sunday morning, with rain, wind and snow expected throughout the region.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality after a white Honda CR-V crashed and became trapped underneath a jack-knifed Amazon semi-truck that was blocking traffic on north Intestate 15 at the I-8 interchange. All lanes are now open on northbound I-15 at I-8, Caltrans says.

The driver of a white CR-V crashed into an Amazon trailer that had jackknifed minutes before and was blocking traffic on north Intestate 15 at the Interstate-8 interchange around 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived to extract the driver and vehicle from underneath the semi. The driver died at a hospital after being taken there by paramedics.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after the accident. Traffic on I-15 was diverted to I-8 until 6 a.m.

No other information was released.

San Diego County will be under inclement weather Friday morning and lasting into Sunday morning, with rain, wind and snow expected throughout the region, prompting the National Weather Service to post a winter weather advisory.

According to the NWS, a pair of low pressure systems will track over Southern California, preceded by a cold front, generating a mixed bag of atmospheric activity.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday, applying to locations above 4,500 feet initially.

"A line of moderate showers is likely to accompany the front, along with a chance of a few thunderstorms," according to an NWS statement. "The front will sweep rapidly inland before sun-up, but cold, unstable conditions will persist over SoCal, continuing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through about midday Friday."