Driver killed in crash on Harbor Drive near San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO — A motorist was killed today when his car crashed into a pickup truck near Lindbergh Field, veered onto a raised center median and struck a concrete light pole.



The two westbound vehicles collided in the 2700 block of North Harbor Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.



Emergency crews arrived to find the utility pole "shattered" and the driver and sole occupant of a blue four-door sedan trapped in his crumpled vehicle on the eastbound side of the street, with several witnesses trying to come to his aid, SDHPD Sgt. T.D. De La Pena said.



Paramedics took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing the gravely injured motorist, who was believed to be in his 20s or 30s, dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.



The driver of the full-size pickup, who also was alone in his vehicle at the time of the collision, was unhurt, the sergeant said.



The cause of the crash -- which forced closures of traffic lanes on both sides of the heavily traveled street -- was under investigation. Motorists were advised to expect extra delays near the airport and surrounding areas through the afternoon.