1 killed in head-on crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and other injured in a two-car, head-on crash in Mission Valley on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Camino del Rio North near Mission City Parkway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 65-year-old male driver died at the scene and another person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene. It appeared the area was blocked to traffic by the cars and emergency vehicles.

The vehicles involved in the crash were disabled in an eastbound lane and center of the two-lane road.