SAN DIEGO — The father of an 18-month-old has been arrested after his daughter fell into a swimming pool and drowned Thursday night in the Del Cerro area.



The 18-month-old was taken to Alvarado Hospital and later transferred to Rady Children’s Hospital where she was placed on life support.



The toddler died Friday morning as a result of her injuries.



The child’s father was identified as Elijah Glassman for child endangerment.



Child abuse detectives are investigating the drowning death of the toddler.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2260 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.