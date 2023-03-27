Father arrested for allegedly murdering 7-week-old infant girl in University City

Jaime Santillanes, 37, was arrested by police last week and is facing charges for murder and abuse of a child under 8-years-old that resulted in death.

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 7-week-old girl who died from serious injuries last week in University City has been arrested by San Diego police and charged in her death.

Jaime Santillanes, 37, was arrested by police on March 22 and is facing charges for murder and abuse of a child under 8-years-old that resulted in death. Santillanes was booked into San Diego County Jail.

According to San Diego police, on the evening of March 18 officers and paramedics responded to a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing at a townhome located in 3700 block of La Jolla Village Drive.

The infant was immediately transported to Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment. Three days later on March 21, the infant died from her injuries, San Diego police said.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was determined the infant had sustained serious traumatic internal injuries that were indicative of physical child abuse," said San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department conducted interviews with witnesses and collected evidence, while collaborating with medical professionals who specialize in child abuse-related injuries.

"At this time, detectives have learned this incident appears to a tragic domestic-related incident where the infant’s father inflicted the fatal injuries upon his daughter," Sharki said.

The identity of the infant is being withheld while family members are notified.



If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to call San Diego Police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

