Father-daughter duo sings National Anthem at Miramar Airshow

Organizers of the largest free military air show in the country say they expect 500,000 people to attend over the course of three days.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — This year’s Miramar Air show is a special one for the Brodie family.

Lily Brodie is singing the National Anthem for the first time alongside her father, Bob Brodie, who is an Assistant Wing Commander for the Third Marine Aircraft Wing and an F35 and F19 pilot.

"This is really cool. I can't believe they let me do this. It's truly an honor to be there with Marine Corps and be there alongside my Daddy," smiles Lily.

"She is the highlight of the show I'm so proud of her. She exemplifies the joy and camaraderie and pride of being an American," said Bob.

Organizers of the largest free military air show in the country say they expect 500,000 people to attend over the course of three days.

"That was awesome! I get to see them fly and witness what great pilots are capable of doing. It gets me excited, quite frankly, I want to go fly," said Bob.

The Brodie family and spectators watched demonstrations from multiple aircraft including Marine Corps helicopters and of course the Blue Angels.

Bob Brodie knows what it's like to be inside the cockpit.

"It's like sitting on a rocket. It's incredible," said Bob.

Visitors even get the chance to meet and chat with members of the military.

For the Brodie’s, this event will be one they never forget.

"I think these Marines are the heart and soul of our country. They are so brave. Their sacrifice is so special. It's really an honor to be a part of this event," said Lily.