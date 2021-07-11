Father Joe Carroll dies at 80 leaving behind legacy of helping the homeless in San Diego

Carroll served as president and CEO of the St. Vincent de Paul Village from 1982 until his retirement in 2011.

SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diego priest and advocate for those experiencing homelessness Father Joe Carroll died at the age of 80, his namesake organization confirmed Sunday.

Calling him a "visionary and leader," Father Joe's Villages shared that Carroll passed away Sunday morning.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Father Joe’s Villages' founder and President Emeritus, a San Diego visionary and leader, Father Joe Carroll, passed away early in the morning of July 11. He will be missed more than words can express. pic.twitter.com/LFBA7qbbm3 — Father Joes Villages (@FatherJoes) July 11, 2021

Carroll built a nationally known nonprofit organization to help the homeless. David Malcolm, who served on the board of Father Joe's Villages for 31 years, told the San Diego Union-Tribune "this guy touched more lives, did more good for more people, than any San Diegan has ever done."



Carroll served as president and CEO of the St. Vincent de Paul Village from 1982 until his retirement in 2011. It was renamed Father Joe's Villages in 2015. His namesake organization has assisted thousands of homeless residents in finding shelter, medical assistance, child care, housing and other resources since he took over nearly 40 years ago.

"His unrelenting determination, coupled with his charm and compassion, leave an unmatched legacy," a statement from Tamera Kohler, CEO, RTFH, read in part.

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy of the San Diego Catholic Diocese said in a statement that Carroll completely recreated outreach to the homeless for the dioceses and "gave to San Diego an incredible network of programs for those without shelter that radiate a profound and unrelenting humanity and hope."

Carroll once said he wanted to serve more than 1.7 million meals to those in need, so he held a race to raise the money. The 5K race became an annual tradition in Balboa Park on Thanksgiving Day. Runners who raised more than $100 received a Father Joe bobblehead collectible.



In 2019, San Diego State University awarded Carroll an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the underserved communities of San Diego.



Carroll was born in New York, but moved to Southern California in his early 20s. He enrolled at St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, in Ventura County, where he was expelled for focusing too much on material gain while running the seminary's bookstore.



So Carroll migrated to San Diego, where he finished his studies at the University of San Diego and was ordained in 1974. He worked at St. Rita Catholic Church in Valencia Park, then was put in charge of the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop downtown, where he would find his true calling and build his legacy.



He turned a parking lot near the store into a homeless center and worked to acquire other property around San Diego to create a "one-stop shop" where services for the homeless could be consolidated. In subsequent years he built a powerful fund-raising effort, and by the time of his retirement the organization employed close to 500 people and boasted a budget of $40 million, according to the Union Tribune.

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy of the San Diego Catholic Diocese released the following statement on Carroll's passing:

“Father Joe Carroll was a priest who made Christ’s message of compassion and mercy real in a world where we so often look the other way rather than embrace those who are suffering in our midst. Given the task of rejuvenating our Diocesan outreach to the homeless four decades ago, he completely recreated that outreach and gave to San Diego an incredible network of programs for those without shelter that radiate a profound and unrelenting humanity and hope.

“The housing network of Father Joe’s Villages is a testimony to his life work. But an even deeper testimony lies in the fact that Father Joe taught so many of us in San Diego to see the homeless as truly our neighbors, equal in dignity and children of the one God who is Father of us all. In this deeply pastoral ministry, Father Joe Carroll stands distinguished in our county and in our nation.”

Services were pending.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of San Diego’s most ardent advocates for vulnerable people. In his three decades devoted to helping people without homes, Father Joe Carroll’s approach centered on the dignity of the individual... — RTFHSD (@RTFHSD) July 11, 2021