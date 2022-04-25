San Diego father searching for missing 24-year-old daughter last seen in Houston

Kevin Johnson says his daughter's bloody phone was found after she disappeared from a Houston strip club.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A San Diego father is looking for answers after his 24-year-old daughter, Felicia Johnson, went missing in Houston, Texas. She was visiting for her birthday and was last seen leaving a strip club more than a week and a half ago.

"We're praying that she's out there and we can bring her home to her father and make these individuals or individual accountable," said Albert Flores, a National Investigator for The New Black Panther Nation.

Flores said Felicia went missing from Cover Girls strip club in Houston. She was there April 15 applying for a job. Around 1:30 a.m. Felicia was said to be outside waiting for an Uber. Her family believe she got into another vehicle. She hasn't been seen since.

"If somebody knows something, say something," said her father Kevin Johnson. "It's a community of silence out here and secrets."

He flew from California to Houston to look for his daughter and said her phone was found with blood on it about 12 hours after she disappeared.

"The phone was like someone threw it out the window and it had specks of blood that I think came from her finger during the struggle," he said.

Flores said they conducted a grid search of the area where Felicia's phone was located but didn't find anything. He and her father believe she be a victim of trafficking.

"We are the national hub of sex trafficking," Flores said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Houston is one of the largest hotspots for human trafficking in the nation.

"If she's watching this that I'm not gonna rest until I find you or find out what happened to you," Kevin Johnson said.

The Houston Police Department is actively investigating. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them in the case.