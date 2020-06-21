Father's Day celebrated throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Father's Day celebrations in San Diego kicked off Sunday with a car show in Mission Beach. The seventh annual Cruise to Belmont Father's Day Car Show started at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.
Event organizers said there would be over 200 classic and modern cars on display at Belmont Park with free parking and admission.
Father's Day car show in San Diego
On Saturday, St. Paul’s hosted a special pre-Father’s Day car parade for senior residents at The Plaza in South Bay.
Here are some of the Father's Day wishes News 8 staff shared for their dads, father figures and husbands on Sunday: