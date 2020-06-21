Father's Day celebrated throughout San Diego

Father's Day celebrations in San Diego on Sunday kicked off with a car show with over 200 vehicles on display at Belmont Park.

Event organizers said there would be over 200 classic and modern cars on display at Belmont Park with free parking and admission.

On Saturday, St. Paul’s hosted a special pre-Father’s Day car parade for senior residents at The Plaza in South Bay.