Father's Day celebrated throughout San Diego

Father's Day celebrations in San Diego on Sunday kicked off with a car show with over 200 vehicles on display at Belmont Park.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Father's Day celebrations in San Diego kicked off Sunday with a car show in Mission Beach. The seventh annual Cruise to Belmont Father's Day Car Show started at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. 

Event organizers said there would be over 200 classic and modern cars on display at Belmont Park with free parking and admission. 

On Saturday, St. Paul’s hosted a special pre-Father’s Day car parade for senior residents at The Plaza in South Bay.

Here are some of the Father's Day wishes News 8 staff shared for their dads, father figures and husbands on Sunday: 

