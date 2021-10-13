FBI Wanted Fugitive: Michael James Pratt wanted for sex trafficking and child pornography

The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating wanted fugitive Michael James Pratt and is offering a reward of up to $50K for information leading to his arrest.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's assistance in finding a wanted fugitive and is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to their arrest.

According to the San Diego FBI Public Affairs, Michael James Pratt is a wanted fugitive for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to recruit young adult and minor women to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud, and coercion.

Pratt and his co-conspirator, Matthew Isaac Wolfe, owned an operated a pornography production company and online pornography websites. According to the FBI, Pratt's pornography websites generated more than $17 million in revenue.

All of Pratt's co-conspirators have been arrested and have either pled guilty or are awaiting trial. Pratt has had a warrant for his arrest since November 2019. He is the last outstanding fugitive in the case.

“The defendant lied and tricked these women, made millions along the way, and left his co-conspirators to face justice while he fled,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner. “Michael James Pratt is a danger to society, regardless of where he is, and is likely still victimizing people while on the run with his continued lies and false promises.”

Pratt has ties to multiple countries and has the financial means to be anywhere around the world.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael James Pratt is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, go to tips.fbi.gov, or contact your local FBI field office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.