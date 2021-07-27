FDA wants more young children in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Here in San Diego county, 54% of children 12-17 currently have at least one dose of a vaccine and 44% are fully vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Clinical trials are currently underway by both Moderna and Pfizer to get the COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 12-years-old.

There was hope that a vaccine would be approved as early as this fall for children 5-11, but the FDA said this week that it wants both companies to enroll more children in their studies and that could delay the approval timeline.

Doctors said the goal is to eventually get the vaccine approved for children ages 6 months and up, but doctors know for any medication or vaccine, the younger the child - the trickier it is to make sure they're getting the right dose.

“When they get sick, the dosage that a pediatrician recommends for your child is always based on age, condition and you have to calculate it by their weight,” said Dr. Argentina Servin, a public health expert in the division of infectious diseases at UC San Diego.

Dr. Servin said clinical trials for children under 12-years-old started in March and she hopes, once it is approved, parents will get their children vaccinated.

Her concern is that parents will elect not to get young children vaccinated because, so far, children who catch COVID don't seem to get as sick as older adults, but she warns that could change.

“We don't know as the mutations continue and the disease continues to evolve - we don't know if we will see those more severe cases.” Dr Servin said.



Here in San Diego county, 54% of children 12-17 currently have at least one dose of a vaccine and 44% are fully vaccinated. In the state of California, children under 18 are not allowed to get vaccinated without parental permission.

San Diego County could make an exception, but has chosen not to.

“In San Diego, we're following along with the California Department of Public Health on parental permission or care giver permission for those who don't have a parent available to them - the permission is required,” said Dr. Kelly Motadel, the County’s Child Health Officer.



Doctors say the key to getting permission from concerned parents is for teens to have an open discussion with them and present accurate information from reliable sources.

“Kids are fairly tech savvy these days and they're really good at getting information,” Dr. Servin said. “If I were a 15 year old, I would go and talk to my parents and tell them - hey - this information that I found - this is why I think it's safe and I am more scared of getting COVID than of getting the vaccine. Would you authorize me to do this? What are your concerns?”