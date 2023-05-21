The federal debt ceiling is set to expire soon

The President and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have agreed to resume negotiations tomorrow afternoon to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt.

SAN DIEGO — The federal debt ceiling is set to expire in the next couple of weeks, and if that happens, bond prices will go down, and the treasury yield will rise, which can result in higher interest rates for mortgages and credit cards. This all can potentially affect consumer confidence, possibly leading the country into a recession.

The debt ceiling is the cap placed on the money the government can borrow to pay for things.

The Treasury Department estimates the federal government could be in default by June first.

"What we're seeing, it certainly is alarming. So we’re all concerned about it and for a good reason," David Krakauer, Mercer Advisors, said.

David Krakauer is a financial advisor with Mercer Advisors based in San Diego, and he's telling his clients to keep calm.

"So, the thing that I worry about the most is people getting emotional and scared and sabotaging their long-term plan by potentially trying to time the market and move things out when they should be focused more on long term," Krakauer said.

Krakauer said it's a trickle-down effect.

"How it plays out with companies… that can lead to unemployment, lower investments by companies in things that create jobs," Krakauer said.

"One of the healthiest things your 80-year-old grandma can do is to make sure they have someone they can trust, a financial plan that prepares them for the unexpected," Krakauer said.

Financial experts advise clients to be diversified. For example, Krakauer said some of their core portfolios have exposure to equity with over 47 different companies.

"So, when you're facing a situation when your government is going to decide not to pay their bills potentially, one of the things you want to pay attention to is making sure not all of your money is based in U.S. dollar denomination assets, Krakauer said.

The weekend has been filled with stop-and-go negotiations for lawmakers. Republicans want a 13-percent cut in federal spending and more work requirements for entitlements.

"Unfortunately, the White House moved backward. I think the Bernie Sanders wing of the party has had a little effect on the president, especially with him being out of the country," Speaker Kevin McCarthy, (R) California, Dist. 20.

As the president left the G-7 in Japan, he insisted he would make cuts. However, some Democrats want President Biden to use the 14th Amendment to raise the limit on that debt ceiling.

A last-minute deal could still lead to a recession. The United States Government Accountability Office said in 2011 when Congress went down to the wire, That delay affected the stock market and led to higher borrowing rates for the U.S., which cost the country an additional $1.3 billion.