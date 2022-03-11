San Diego County officials urge families to step up protection against RSV and other viruses

Officials hosted a joint press conference to remind San Diegans they can take charge of protecting themselves and their families against respiratory illnesses.

SAN DIEGO — With local and federal partners, San Diego County officials hosted a joint press conference Thursday afternoon to remind San Diegans they can take charge of protecting themselves and their families against a trio of respiratory illnesses circulating in the community this season.

In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the County saw an early spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Flu cases rose by 1,198 last week and have now hit 3,735 cases, compared to 265 cases last year.

Flu cases typically peak in December, when RSV begins to increase.

While not an officially reportable disease, regional RSV cases reached 1,020 through October, compared with 407 for the same period last year.

The County is applying some strategies developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep San Diegans safe.

“We know and have witnessed how diseases can have a disproportionate impact, especially in communities of color,” said Vice Chair Nora Vargas, County Board of Supervisors. “Our County has greatly expanded outreach and implemented innovative strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m committed to ensuring our communities have equitable access to resources such as vaccinations, treatment, and accurate information to protect their health and safety.”

Responding to these three viruses is not unique to San Diego

Many other areas around the nation are currently also experiencing a spike in flu and RSV cases.

“Here’s the good news. We know everything it takes to keep us safe during the triple threat, and we also have the tools, the medicines, the know-how to address that triple threat,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.