SAN DIEGO — San Diego lifeguards responded to a rescue call Thursday in the South Bay after a FedEx truck driver became stranded in flooding waters near the Tijuana River Valley.

The driver got stuck around 11:30 a.m. on Hollister Street in the Tijuana River Valley, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A man on horseback was in the water, checking inside the van to see how the man was doing while the van was partially submerged in the water.

It's unclear how the driver made his way to safety. No word on if he was injured.

Earlier Thursday morning, lifeguards rescued three men from a flooded roadway in the Grantville area after they tried to drive through flooding waters during the storm.

