Feeling a 'heat hangover'? Doctors say tiredness is common in these conditions

SAN DIEGO — We're used to a string of hot days in the summer, but it’s usually a dry heat. Not this year. Humidity levels are well above normal, pushing 80% in some areas, and it's been like this for several days now.

Doctors say that heat, combined with the humidity, definitely has an effect on our health.

“When it's a little more humid, which we're not used to in San Diego, you don't get that evaporation as easily because of that layer of humidity - so you tend to feel it more,” said Dr. Vi Thuy Nguyen, a Pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente.

She says, without that evaporation, your body has a tougher time cooling down and that can allow heat exhaustion to kick in. Some signs to look for include tiredness, dizziness, headaches, and something else you probably didn’t realize.

“Look at your pee. I know it sounds kind of gross, but you should check your urine, it should be clear or yellow. If it's concentrated and you're not peeing 3 to 4 times a day, that's an early sign you should find a cool place to rest.”

Monday afternoon in Santee, temperatures climbed into the 90s and you could see the thunderheads popping up over the mountains to the East, making it extremely sticky.

Before heading out in these conditions, you probably know you should hydrate, and make sure you stay hydrated, but did you also know certain foods can help your body in these conditions?

“Some kind of snack that has a little bit of sugar, a little bit of salt is really important because water is absorbed through the guy and it's co-transported with glucose and sodium chloride,” Dr. Nguyen said. “If you want to by fancy, you can buy Pedialyte, Gatorade, all that stuff, but really a reusable water bottle with a bag of pretzels is really good.”

Dr. Nguyen also recommends avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and, if you do have to be outside, make sure you take breaks. Rest can really help your body recover.